Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Ariel Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,091,981 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 69,495 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.1% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $329,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $640,333,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,606,254 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $568,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $438,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $135.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,044.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.82 and its 200 day moving average is $153.80. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $115.52 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

