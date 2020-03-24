Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.0% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Microsoft worth $3,451,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura upped their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $135.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,044.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $115.52 and a one year high of $190.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

