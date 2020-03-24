MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of MTLHY opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.63. MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, and health care products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper, carbon fiber, synthetic fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

