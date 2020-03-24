Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MRCC has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of MRCC opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.16. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 28.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Theodore L. Koenig acquired 28,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $259,426.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aaron Daniel Peck acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 41,095 shares of company stock valued at $327,437. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 23.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

