Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Shares Down 9.9%

Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) traded down 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $132.79 and last traded at $123.06, 1,072,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,679,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.61.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.19.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 in the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 652.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

