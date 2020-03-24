National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.14. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $56.73.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.