National Vision Holdings Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for National Vision in a research report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.30 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.75%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EYE. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. National Vision has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $39.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,737,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

