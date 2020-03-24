NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Down 8%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s stock price was down 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.10, approximately 1,045,098 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,391,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $253.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $648.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,869,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,029,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $939,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

