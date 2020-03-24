Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 677,549 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $68,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,450,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,058,739,000 after purchasing an additional 524,108 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Nike by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $667,155,000 after purchasing an additional 733,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,753,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $582,852,000 after purchasing an additional 60,030 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.86. The stock has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

