NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $53.24.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 18.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTDOY. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 4th quarter worth about $2,175,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 773,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,091,000 after buying an additional 36,545 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

