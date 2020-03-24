Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

Get Nlight alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LASR. ValuEngine raised Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised Nlight from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nlight from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Nlight in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Nlight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. Nlight has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $26.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.16 million, a PE ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 2.10.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nlight will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,436,067.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,405 shares of company stock worth $319,298. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nlight in the 4th quarter worth about $12,895,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Nlight in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,923,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Nlight by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 133,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Nlight by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,010,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,764,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Nlight by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,157,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 63,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nlight (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.