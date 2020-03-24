NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Down 14.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) were down 14.2% during trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $29.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. NMI traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $9.69, approximately 1,215,035 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,212,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NMIH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.94.

Get NMI alerts:

In other NMI news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $828,767.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $826,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,966.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $772.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. NMI had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.11 million. Analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.