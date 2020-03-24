Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,744 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $65,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Several analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Cfra lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $85.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average is $76.37.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

