Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Shares Down 1.2%

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)’s share price was down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.38 and last traded at $48.92, approximately 2,021,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,368,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.

Several analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Cfra cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,807,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,303,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,075,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

