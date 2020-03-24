OncoCyte (OCX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect OncoCyte to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

