OneConnect Financial Technology (MKD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:MKD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

About OneConnect Financial Technology

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and SaaS suite that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.