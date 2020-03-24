Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ORBT stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Orbit International has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 million, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orbit International had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter.

About Orbit International

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

