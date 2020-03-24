Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Trading Down 10.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) shares traded down 10.1% on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $15.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $6.73, 883,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 560,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In related news, VP Patrick F. Tuttle bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $59,287.50. Also, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $47,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,997.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $184,862 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth about $15,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 47,933 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,081,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,080,000 after acquiring an additional 645,987 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 646,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $451.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 64.30%. The company had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is 42.78%.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

