Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,285 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.20% of Oshkosh worth $77,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Oshkosh from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. Oshkosh Corp has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.44%.

In other Oshkosh news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $915,580.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,511.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

