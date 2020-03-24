OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a conviction-buy rating for the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS:PROSY stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. OTCMKTS:PROSY has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14.

OTCMKTS:PROSY Company Profile

International Internet Assets of Naspers Limited comprises the business of providing Internet services, including online classifieds, payments, food delivery, e-retail, travel, education, social, and Internet platforms sectors. The asset is located in the Netherlands. Prosus N.V., operates as a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

