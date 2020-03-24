Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Trading Down 1.4%

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.43, 8,206,713 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 14,258,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $25.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

The stock has a market cap of $639.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.31%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In other news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman acquired 55,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Also, President Michael Gerard Mcallister acquired 2,600 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $33,592.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 152,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,497. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

