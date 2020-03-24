Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,119,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,582 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $85,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Shares of BATS:PTNQ opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.01. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

