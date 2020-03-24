Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Shares Down 8.8%

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.62, 263,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 517,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PACD. Evercore ISI downgraded Pacific Drilling to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Pacific Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $44.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($4.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative net margin of 242.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.89%.

In other news, Director John V. Simon acquired 67,000 shares of Pacific Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $37,520.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Drilling by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pacific Drilling by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pacific Drilling by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Pacific Drilling by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

