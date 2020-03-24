Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Partners Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PGPHF stock opened at $580.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $854.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $842.75. Partners Group has a one year low of $535.00 and a one year high of $985.70.

About Partners Group

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

