Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was down 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.37 and last traded at $50.32, approximately 3,542,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,861,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

Get Paychex alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.27.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,298,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,255,000 after purchasing an additional 117,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,388,000 after purchasing an additional 110,383 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $266,992,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.