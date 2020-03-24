Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline Corporation operates as an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates in four segments; Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Midstream & Marketing, and Gas Services. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates a pipeline network that transports crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Alberta and British Columbia. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment owns and operates pipelines which deliver synthetic crude oil produced from oil sands. The Midstream & Marketing segment offers storage, terminal, and hub services. The Gas Services segment consists of natural gas gathering and processing facilities. Pembina Pipeline Corporation, formerly known as Pembina Pipeline Income Fund, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

PBA stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 20.59%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.