Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PCSA) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PCSA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCSA opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 million, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of -0.39.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug products for the unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is PCS-499, an oral tablet for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica and radiation-induced fibrosis in head and neck cancer patients. The company is based in Hanover, Maryland.

