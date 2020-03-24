Progress Software (PRGS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect Progress Software to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Progress Software to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS stock opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 0.89. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Progress Software announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Progress Software news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $565,887.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,687.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $33,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,417 shares of company stock worth $936,696 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. BidaskClub lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.