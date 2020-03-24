Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Raised by Axa

Axa increased its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,270,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,205 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.17% of Prologis worth $113,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Prologis by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

