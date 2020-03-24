PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,442,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.98% of PVH worth $151,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $134,185,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of PVH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 812,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,400,000 after purchasing an additional 406,182 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 584,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,462,000 after purchasing an additional 377,065 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,505,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $894,340,000 after purchasing an additional 162,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of PVH by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 138,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.15.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.57. PVH Corp has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

