Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Boyd Group Income Fund Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$585.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.22 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$225.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cormark reduced their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$235.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$250.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$208.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Income Fund has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$196.43.

BYD opened at C$131.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$125.01 and a 12 month high of C$231.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$204.75.

