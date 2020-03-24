Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) Cut by Analyst

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) – Cormark decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a report released on Thursday, March 19th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Cormark also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PPL. CSFB set a C$58.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.10.

TSE PPL opened at C$21.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$15.27 and a twelve month high of C$53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion and a PE ratio of 7.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$43.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.10.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.81 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,476,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at C$268,450. Also, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total value of C$752,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at C$649,881.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.06%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

