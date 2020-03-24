Raymond James Comments on Essential Energy Services Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd (TSE:ESN) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essential Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Essential Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$27.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.55 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ESN. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Essential Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cormark cut their price objective on Essential Energy Services from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Essential Energy Services from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of TSE:ESN opened at C$0.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a market cap of $22.70 million and a PE ratio of -14.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. Essential Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$0.49.

About Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

