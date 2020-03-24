Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $970,000 in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marcus stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $331.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58. Marcus Corp has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $206.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.71 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marcus Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

MCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Marcus from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Marcus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Marcus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

