Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ: KIN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/18/2020 – Kindred Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Kindred Biosciences had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

3/17/2020 – Kindred Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/17/2020 – Kindred Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Kindred Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Kindred Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2020 – Kindred Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2020 – Kindred Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2020 – Kindred Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. Kindred Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $143.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.03.

Get Kindred Biosciences Inc alerts:

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 1,442.41%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 5.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 742,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40,997 shares during the period. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 540,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 31,181 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.