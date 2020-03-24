Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Rentokil Initial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of RTOKY stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.45. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

