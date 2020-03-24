Reviewing Health Catalyst (HCAT) & Its Competitors

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) is one of 59 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Health Catalyst to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Health Catalyst and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 8 1 3.11 Health Catalyst Competitors 956 3219 6416 319 2.56

Health Catalyst currently has a consensus target price of $49.63, indicating a potential upside of 108.60%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 134.42%. Given Health Catalyst’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst N/A N/A N/A Health Catalyst Competitors -4.11% -54.04% -3.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Health Catalyst and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $154.94 million -$60.10 million -16.75 Health Catalyst Competitors $8.32 billion $1.62 billion 49.66

Health Catalyst’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

