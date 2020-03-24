Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RDSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Main First Bank started coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,133.30 ($28.06).

Shares of LON:RDSA opened at GBX 1,127.40 ($14.83) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,654.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,113.49.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

