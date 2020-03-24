Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.95.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SRPT opened at $89.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $158.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.10 and a 200 day moving average of $105.71.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.13% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The firm had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.05) EPS. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,226,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.