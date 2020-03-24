SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Price Down 6.2%

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)’s share price was down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.66 and last traded at $36.16, approximately 715,182 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,051,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,446,579.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $5,494,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $87,275,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,774,000 after buying an additional 40,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 67,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

