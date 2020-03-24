Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Given $13.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $13.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Select Bancorp an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLCT opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. Select Bancorp has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $132.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $13.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLCT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Select Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Principals LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,329,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 376,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

