Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Semtech from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra reduced their target price on Semtech from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Semtech from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.93. Semtech has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.21 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $212,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,251.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 3,090 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $105,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,639.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,401 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the third quarter worth $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Semtech by 446.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Semtech by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

