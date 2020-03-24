Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

SRTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised Sensus Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of SRTS opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of -0.30.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mairs & Power INC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

