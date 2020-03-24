ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $252.25 and last traded at $252.72, approximately 1,907,162 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,972,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.70.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.31.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total transaction of $2,337,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,262.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 378,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,897,000 after buying an additional 311,371 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $715,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

