Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $396.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $535.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $588.42.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

