SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SLM were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLM. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

SLM stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. SLM Corp has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.71 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

