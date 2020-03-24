Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Shares Down 3.7%

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) shares were down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.41, approximately 33,125 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 946,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMSI shares. TheStreet raised Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Smith Micro Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $137.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 24.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the third quarter valued at $1,187,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

