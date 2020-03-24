Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SCGLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Societe Generale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Societe Generale from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Societe Generale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Societe Generale has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Societe Generale had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Societe Generale will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

