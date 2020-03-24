Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Trading 13.1% Higher

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM)’s share price traded up 13.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.63, 160,014 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 91,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. National Securities cut Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonim Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.14.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.56% and a negative return on equity of 100.81%. The business had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 373,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 238,397 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 12,415.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 300,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 297,975 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 128,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 66,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

