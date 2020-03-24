Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

SONO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub lowered Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 199,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $2,420,363.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,509 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. Sonos has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.22 million, a P/E ratio of -273.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

